A Taliban spokesperson condemned the explosions to the NewsHour, saying that the Taliban will take “every step to bring the culprits to justice.”

A Taliban spokesperson said they “condemn” the explosions near the Kabul airport that have resulted in at least 13 deaths and 52 injuries and said the Taliban will take "every step to bring the culprits to justice.” For more: https://t.co/ldyPFVTIqb — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 26, 2021