The Taliban's control over Kabul "is not necessarily secure. It's not necessarily guaranteed," @JaneFerguson5 reports.

Thursday's attack "is a message from ISIS to the Taliban, as much as it is America," she tells @IAmAmnaNawaz. https://t.co/WSGsowM1WD pic.twitter.com/UeZcDN9pqQ

— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 26, 2021