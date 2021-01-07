1 senator and 80 House members object to Pennsylvania results, triggering further debate

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined members of the House in objecting to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory in Pennsylvania. The joint session of Congress will now pause as lawmakers go to their separate chambers for another round of debate, after which they will have a final vote on their objections.

NEW: Rep. Scott Perry and Sen. Josh Hawley object Pennsylvania's electoral votes for President-elect Biden, causing the joint session of Congress to move to debate for up to two hours. pic.twitter.com/geF9g5SfgV — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 7, 2021

An earlier objection to Arizona lost in House and Senate votes, as a bipartisan majority in both chambers have signaled their desire to certify Biden as the winner of the election. Objections to state results in Georgia and Michigan made by House members failed to secure the requisite support of a single senator, and so the vote counting continued.

After Pennsylvania, the only state expected to face objections is Wisconsin, which Biden won in 2020 but Trump won in 2016.