GOP member of Congress calls for Trump’s removal from office

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office using the 25th Amendment in a video statement Thursday.

Kinzinger called on Vice President Mike Pence “to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people” and to begin the process of removing the president, which according to section 4 of the Amendment requires the vice president and a majority of the president’s Cabinet to submit a written declaration to Congress that the President is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

If Trump were removed, Pence would become president for the less than two weeks remaining in the term before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.