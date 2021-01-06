GOP Sen. Sasse blames Trump for Capitol storming

The Nebraska lawmaker and frequent critic of Trump said Wednesday evening that the Capitol “was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”
Sasse says in a written statement, “Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”
This is not how we peacefully transfer power. pic.twitter.com/vLhTwcP73h
