Loeffler: ‘I cannot now in good conscience object to’ electoral certification

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., said on the Senate floor tonight that she had “fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes” when she arrived in Washington this morning, hours after losing a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock. But, she said, “the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider.”

“I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors,” Loeffler said. “The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect: the American democratic process.”

Loeffler continued to say she believes there were “irregularities” and other last-minute changes to the 2020 election process that resulted in “too many Americans losing confidence” in the election’s integrity and the “power of the ballot as a tool of democracy.”

“Nevertheless, there is no excuse for the events that took place in these chambers today and I pray that America never suffers such a dark day again,” Loeffler said.