Mob storming U.S. Capitol should not have been a surprise, officials say

The NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz tells Judy Woodruff that “several steps should have been taken, I’m told by law enforcement officials, to prevent” the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s very alarming to a lot of people that today’s events unfolded the way that they did,” she said.

Nawaz, who covered the mob that gathered outside where Congress was counting electoral votes, said law enforcement officials believed what unfolded shouldn’t have been a surprise. “We knew this day was coming,” officials said, and outlined a number of things that did not happen to stop the breach in security.