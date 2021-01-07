National Guard soldiers from several states will arrive in D.C. today

The NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin reports that incoming National Guard soldiers will not be conducting law enforcement, but instead protecting property, including the U.S. Capitol, to allow D.C. police to do their jobs.

Senior Army and Department of Defense officials say there was no refusal to deploy the National Guard, but admit there was a “clarification” requested after D.C.’s initial request in the afternoon, which caused some delay.

An early look at the numbers states are sending:

DC: 1,100

MD: 500

VA: 650

NY: 1,000

DE, PA: Unknown

NJ: 50 state troopers