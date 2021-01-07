Objections to Georgia results fail without senators’ support

While a number of Republican members of the House of Representatives objected to the results of the presidential election in Georgia, a state Joe Biden narrowly won, senators did not join their objection, causing the objection to fail. The joint session will continue counting the votes of each state, alphabetically, until it has concluded or there is a successful objection, which would prompt senators and members of Congress to go to their separate chambers and proceed with hours of debate and a vote.
