Republican congresswoman will no longer support objections to electoral votes

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said in a statement that after today’s protests in the Capitol turned violent, she has decided she will “vote to uphold the Electoral College results” and is encouraging President Donald Trump to “condemn and put an end to this madness.”

“What happened today and continues to unfold in the nation’s capital is disgraceful and un-American,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers told the Spokesman-Review on Tuesday that she planned to object to the certification of multiple states’ results. In her statement today, she said, “The only reason for my objection was to give voice to the concern that governors and courts unilaterally changed election procedures without the will of the people and outside of the legislative process.”