Romney blames Trump for ‘insurrection’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol today, which he said was incited by President Donald Trump.

The senator released a statement in which he urged his colleagues to unanimously affirm the election results, and blamed Trump for “deliberately” misinforming his supporters for the past two months.

“Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history,” Romney said.