Romney says misinformation from Trump makes it difficult to convince voters of the truth

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said it is difficult to convince the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 about the fairness of the election because the president continues to spread misinformation about it. He added that the best way to show these upset voters respect is to tell them the truth.

“The truth is that President-elect Biden won the election. President Trump lost. I’ve had that experience myself, it’s not fun,” said the former presidential candidate, who lost to former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Romney encouraged Congress members to refrain from objections, continue with the electoral vote and affirm the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election.