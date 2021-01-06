Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘It is over’

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., gave a speech on the Senate floor defending the right for his colleagues to object to the results of the presidential election, but added that he didn’t agree with them and believed it was a “uniquely bad idea.”

In making his case that it’s time to move on, Graham cited the lack of evidence of widespread fraud and the numerous court decisions throwing out attempts by President Donald Trump and his allies to dispute the election results.

“When it’s over, it’s over,” Graham said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on January the 20th.”