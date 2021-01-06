Some White House officials concerned about keeping Trump in office

Some officials in the White House tell Yamiche Alcindor that there is growing concern that President Donald Trump is not deterred by the kind of violence seen Wednesday when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“What we see from the president here is someone who is focused solely on staying in power, solely on his own political fortunes and there are people around him … who are finally, I think, getting to the point where they are genuinely scared,” Alcindor said.