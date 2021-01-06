The NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins reports from inside Capitol

PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins was inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as a pro-Trump mob breached the building. She called the attack a “physical manifestation of these years of completely disregarding some aspects of reality,” noting that some of Trump’s supporters have long been reluctant to accept the truth, as is the case in their denial of the election results which saw President-elect Joe Biden defeating Trump by a wide margin.

By the evening, Desjardins reported that she saw top Congressional officials re-entering the Capitol after it had been cleared and secured. The House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., tweeted that Congress would return to continue counting Electoral College votes. She said it was still unclear how Republicans who previously indicated they would object to the vote count — a large group of lawmakers with varied reasons for doing so — would proceed in light of the attack.