Transportation Secretary Chao steps down

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao put out a statement today saying she is stepping down from her role in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet less than two weeks before the end of his term. Her resignation will take effect Monday, Jan. 11.

Chao said she was “deeply troubled” by the “entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed.” But she did not go so far as to blame the president for the mob’s actions.

Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who condemned both the assault on the Capitol on Wednesday, as well as his Republican colleagues who were objecting to the electoral vote counts in certain states — an effort that had no chance of overturning the results of the presidential election but nonetheless sowed further doubt in whether the elections were fair.

President-elect Joe Biden has already signaled his intent to appoint former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to head the Transportation Department. Chao mentioned Buttigieg in her statement, saying her office would help her announced successor “with taking on the responsibility of running this wonderful department.”