Social media sites Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are removing messages from President Donald Trump in the aftermath of an insurrection by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Twitter said it was locking the president’s account for 12 hours, and would keep it locked if some tweets were not removed.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter stated.

The site also flagged and later removed a video statement the president shared in response to the violence at the Capitol building.

In Trump’s video message he doubled down on false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election before calling for peace from his supporters.

The initial Twitter label for the video read: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

Facebook and YouTube also took the video down.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen said in a tweet Wednesday.

–Candice Norwood