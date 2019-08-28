What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, Britain, August 14, 2019. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg makes it to New York

Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.

On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted, “Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead.”

She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on their two-week journey to New York. They are expected to step off the boat at a marina in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The teenager refused to fly to avoid a plane’s gas emissions. Action against climate change has been a theme of protests she’s led in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She is also set to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month.

