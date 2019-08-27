As Brazilians struggle to breathe through Amazon’s smoke, Bolsonaro rejects foreign aid

Emma Murphy:

They are the children of the Amazon and now young victims of its fires.

Far from the flames, it is the smoke which is doing the harm, hundreds being treated for its effects. Baby Nicolas is a month-and-a-half old. His mother became so worried about his cough, she decided to risk further smoke inhalation to get him to hospital.

"At night, he can't breathe at all," she tells me. "He coughs and struggles because of what's happening. I'm so frightened."

Her fears are shared by Regiane Martins. Her daughter Sophia is asthmatic and always struggles when there are fires in the region, but this year her symptoms are so much worse.

"I'm not just worried for Sophia," she tells me. "I'm a teacher. And I worry for my pupils. There has been a real increase in the number of children who are sick. We can't just stay inside, but outside makes them ill."

With air so smoke-logged, you can smell and taste the pollution, hospitals across the region are busy.