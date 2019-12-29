Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas
By —

Associated Press

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

Nation

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement and the other died en route to the hospital.

A third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Authorities have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

Trusty said she was told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the people who died was the shooter. White Settlement police have not responded to an AP request for comment. In an interview with Dallas TV station KTVT, Mike Drivdahl, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the gunman was among the three who were shot.

White Settlement is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

This is a developing story.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dec 27 Shields and Brooks on 2019 in review, 2020 predictions

  2. Read Nov 26 Trump donates his 3rd-quarter salary to fight the opioid epidemic

  3. Read Dec 27 Amy McGrath files to challenge Mitch McConnell in Senate race

  4. Watch Dec 28 Making NewsHour Weekend: A year of reporting on the “Future of Food”

  5. Read Dec 29 Ukraine, eastern rebels swap prisoners in move to end war

The Latest