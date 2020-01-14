What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

An airplane flies in the sky. Photo by Khalil Ashawi/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Aircraft dumps fuel on elementary school playground in Los Angeles

Nation

CUDAHY, Calif. (AP) — Fuel apparently dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters were assessing “multiple patients” at the school in the suburban city of Cudahy, California, the Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer tweeted.

The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX and circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport on Tuesday.

News footage at the scene showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the school. It is located about 13 miles (24 kilometers) miles east of Los Angeles.

An email and telephone message seeking comment was left with the airline.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not have any immediate information.

