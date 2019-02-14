What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington. Amazon plans to build a second headquarters, which reportedly could be split between two locations. Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
By —

Associated Press

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

NEW YORK — Amazon will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives Amazon was promised. The Seattle-based Amazon had planned to bring 25,000 jobs to New York, and spend $2.5 billion building its offices.

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York,” the company said in a blog post, adding that it has 5,000 workers in the city and plans to grow those teams.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location at this time, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

