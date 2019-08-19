What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol on March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By —

Don Thompson, Associated Press

California governor to sign law to limit shootings by police

Nation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to sign a measure aimed at deterring shootings by police.

His office says the bill he will approve Monday will modernize the state’s standards for the use of deadly force by officers.

The measure by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego will change California’s existing lethal force standards to require that deadly force may only be used when necessary.

His office says it will encourage law enforcement to try de-escalation techniques such as verbal persuasion and other crisis intervention methods.

It was spurred by last year’s fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, whose death sparked major protests in the state capital and reverberated nationwide.

The measure passed with bipartisan support after major police organizations won concessions.

