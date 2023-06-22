Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Search for a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible
Coast Guard: Submersible likely imploded near Titanic, leaving no survivors

The Coast Guard says the Titan submersible likely imploded in the North Atlantic waters and there were no survivors among the five people aboard.

The implosion likely occurred near the Titanic shipwreck, where the submersible was headed.

WATCH: More ships, equipment joining search for missing sub after reports of banging noises

“The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District, said Thursday. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the crew.”

