Hurricane Henri Tracks Towards Coast Of Northeast
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Nation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a state of emergency for parts of the state, imploring those in New York to take warnings seriously ahead of Hurricane Henri.

He told people to stock up and move to higher ground today, despite the lack of buildup because of the storm’s shifting track.

Service on some branches of the Long Island Rail Road, a major commuter rail system, will be suspended at midnight in eastern Long Island.

Cuomo also warned that heavy rains were expected to create problems far up into the Hudson River Valley.

The governor, who will leave office in two days following a sexual harassment scandal, urged people not to make bad choices and put themselves in places where they needed to be rescued.

 

