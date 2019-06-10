Cuccinelli named acting head of Citizenship and Immigration Services

WASHINGTON (AP) — An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies has been named acting director of the agency that manages legal immigration.

Ken Cuccinelli will oversee U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Cuccinelli is a former Virginia attorney general and has advocated for denying citizenship to the American-born children of parents living in the U.S. illegally and for limiting in-state tuition at public universities to citizens or legal residents.

Cuccinelli’s name has been mentioned for months to become part of the administration, including as possible Homeland Security secretary or as an immigration czar.

It’s unclear if Trump will nominate Cuccinelli for the permanent position. That would require Senate confirmation, which could be difficult.

The position opened after Trump forced the resignation of Lee Francis Cissna, who Trump believed wasn’t doing enough. Cissna said he worked “passionately.”