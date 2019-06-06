Trump’s Mexico tariffs would affect U.S. consumers. Would they also slow immigration?

Arturo Sarukhan:

No.

If the idea is we go from what's going on now to zero, that's not going to happen. You can't enforce your way out of migration crises. You have to understand some of the structural dynamics that have been creating this over the last two, three years.

What Mexico can certainly do is enhance its operation control of its border with Guatemala, put more money and resources and manpower into its immigration agency and into its refugee agency, so that we can better control those flows, make sure that we're preventing those caravans from reaching the border with the United States, provide more visas for asylum and work visas for those Central Americans who do decide to stay in Mexico, instead of trying to make their trek to the northern part of the country.

But you're not going to stop this. You know, this idea that, you know, in six days, if you don't stop this, I'm going to slap — I'm going to slap 5 percent tariffs is a ludicrous proposition, because, also, what has never been clear is, what does improvement mean? What are those goalposts?

Are you going to continue to move those goalposts? And what's even more troubling is the president's decision to contaminate and take the trade agenda hostage to force concessions from Mexico on immigration policy.