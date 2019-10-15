What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Stephen Whyno, Associated Press

Cup champion Blues visit Trump at White House as full team

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump honored the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, using the occasion to touch on the situation in Turkey and an agriculture deal with China.

Every returning member of the title-winning team went to the White House several months after a couple of 2018 Cup champion Washington Capitals players opted not to visit Trump. Alternate captain Alex Steen says the Blues do everything as a team on and off the ice and cited that as one reason they captured the first championship in franchise history.

The Blues have a heavy concentration of Canadian players and just one American still on the roster. They followed the lead of recent champions Washington and Pittsburgh that went to the White House rather than declining or not receiving an invitation from Trump like in the NBA.

By —

Stephen Whyno, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 15 Giuliani will not comply with House impeachment subpoena

  2. Read Oct 15 6 things to watch during Ohio’s Democratic presidential debate

  3. Read Oct 10 Seniors will get modest cost-of-living increase from Social Security in 2020

  4. Read Oct 15 LeBron James angers Hong Kong protesters with ‘free speech’ comments

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest