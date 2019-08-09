Documents: Epstein ducked sex abuse questions in deposition

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released court documents show that financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly declined to answer questions about sex abuse as part of a lawsuit.

A partial transcript of the September 2016 deposition was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file Friday by a federal appeals court in New York.

The 66-year-old Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges after his July 6 arrest.

Epstein was asked in the videotaped deposition whether it was standard operating procedure for his former girlfriend to bring underage girls to him to sexually abuse. Epstein replied “Fifth,” citing the constitutional amendment protecting people against incriminating themselves.