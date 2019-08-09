What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
By —

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

By —

Jim Mustian, Associated Press

Documents: Epstein ducked sex abuse questions in deposition

Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released court documents show that financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly declined to answer questions about sex abuse as part of a lawsuit.

A partial transcript of the September 2016 deposition was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file Friday by a federal appeals court in New York.

The 66-year-old Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges after his July 6 arrest.

Epstein was asked in the videotaped deposition whether it was standard operating procedure for his former girlfriend to bring underage girls to him to sexually abuse. Epstein replied “Fifth,” citing the constitutional amendment protecting people against incriminating themselves.

By —

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

By —

Jim Mustian, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 08 How our food is grown and consumed is making climate change worse. What can we do?

  2. Read Aug 06 What we know about the El Paso and Dayton shooters’ guns

  3. Read Aug 07 Why mental illness can’t predict mass shootings

  4. Watch Aug 08 Why California is struggling to provide adequate mental health care

  5. Read Aug 08 How states have moved to make gun laws while Congress is deadlocked

The Latest