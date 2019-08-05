What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A woman places a placard at the site of a mass shooting where 21 people lost their lives at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Another El Paso victim dies, raising death toll to 22

Nation

EL PASO, Texas — A hospital official says another victim of the weekend mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has died.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, says the patient was one of two victims of Saturday’s attack to die at the hospital on Monday. Police earlier announced the death of one of the patients.

The new deaths bring the death toll from the attack to 22. More than two dozen other people were wounded.

The attack happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed and others were wounded.

WATCH: Trump addresses mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

The Latest