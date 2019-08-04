El Paso ‘standing strong’ after shopping center massacre

Julian Aguilar:

We've had reports that I think everybody else has. There are 20 confirmed fatalities which is what the governor confirmed yesterday, more than two dozen injured. But what the El Paso Police Department said on Saturday is that they still were unable to account for maybe people that actually drove themselves to the hospital. So that could add to the list of the people that are wounded. And of the 13 that were taken to one hospital on Saturday, one succumbed to his or her injuries.

There's also reports from the Mexican federal authorities including the President Lopez Obrador that there are a number of Mexican nationals that were also killed in yesterday's attack. So it's you know there's a lot of hurdles to go through with respect to consulates and international policies and legal ease to confirm the amount.

But that's also something that people are investigating. But with respect to the community people are lining up to donate blood or taking donations they are standing strong. It's definitely a community that's reeling as are people in Dayton, Ohio as are people that you know where this happens it seems like every month now.