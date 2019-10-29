What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

People gather at the Alabama State Capitol during the March for Reproductive Freedom against the state's new abortion law, the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by Michael Spooneybarger/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Federal judge blocks Alabama abortion ban

Nation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge blocked an Alabama abortion ban Tuesday that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law, which would have called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Alabama legislators approved the measure this year, hoping to mount a court challenge to abortion rights. Abortion providers sued to stop the law from going into effect.

READ MORE: Could these state abortion bans help the movement to overturn Roe v. Wade?

Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the decision was expected.

The law was set to take effect next month and is the most hardline of the anti-abortion measures enacted this year as states emboldened by the new conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court take aim at Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 28 Read Alexander Vindman’s full opening statement on Trump and Ukraine

  2. Watch Oct 28 Watch our interview with Vice President Mike Pence

  3. Watch Oct 28 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on al-Baghdadi raid, House impeachment process

  4. Read Oct 29 WATCH LIVE: Boeing CEO tells Congress mistakes were made on 737 Max jets

  5. Read Jul 26 Third Parties in the U.S. Political Process

The Latest