What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. space tourist Richard Garriott (right) and his father former NASA astronaut Owen Garriott (left) pose for a picture at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 8, 2008. Photo by Sergei Remezov/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Former NASA astronaut Owen Garriott dies at 88

Nation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Former NASA astronaut Owen Garriott has died at his home in Huntsville, Alabama.

A statement released by the space agency says Garriott died Monday. He was 88.

Garriott flew aboard the early space station Skylab in 1973, spending about 60 days in space.

He also was part of the ninth space shuttle mission aboard Columbia in 1983. That six-person crew was the largest at the time to fly aboard a single spacecraft.

Garriott was selected as an astronaut in 1965. He held other positions within NASA, including director of Science and Applications at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 15 Yo-Yo Ma on the importance of telling each other our stories

  2. Read Apr 16 ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actress Georgia Engel dies at 70

  3. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  4. Read Apr 15 Unions urge Democrats to focus on kitchen table economics

  5. Read Apr 15 Where 2020 Democrats stand on student loans, teacher pay and other education issues

April 15, 2019 – PBS NewsHour full episode

Episode Apr 15

The Latest