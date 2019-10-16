What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S., October 10, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo
By —

Associated Press

GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

Nation

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker’s U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won’t immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They’re likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they’re closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 16 5 takeways from the Democratic debate

  2. Read Oct 16 WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference with Italian president

  3. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  4. Read Oct 05 Column: How the US could afford ‘Medicare for all’

  5. Watch Oct 15 Soaring housing costs stretch already-strapped college students

Soaring housing costs stretch already-strapped college students

Nation Oct 15

The Latest