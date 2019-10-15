Soaring housing costs stretch already-strapped college students

Judy Woodruff:

The burden of student debt is getting more attention in this election cycle.

One key part of the problem is the rising cost of student housing. Between 1989 and 2017, room and board on and off campuses went up by more than 82 percent at four-year public universities.

Correspondent Hari Sreenivasan recently traveled to Philadelphia to see how college students there are coping with housing costs.

It's the latest in our special series on Rethinking College and part of our regular education segment, Making the Grade.