An employee checks sheets of the newly-designed $20 bill, coming off the printing press at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Facility in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 19, 2003. Photo by Jeff Mitchell/Reuters
Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press

Harriet Tubman $20 bill design delayed past 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the redesign of the $20 bill to feature 19th century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman has been delayed.

The decision to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, with Tubman on the $20 bill had been made by Mnuchin’s predecessor, former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who had served in the Obama administration.

Tubman’s fate had been in doubt since the 2016 campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move an act of “pure political correctness.”

Mnuchin, however, said the delay in unveiling a $20 redesign had been prompted by the decision to redesign the $10 bill and the $50 bill first for security reasons. He said those bills will now be introduced before a redesigned $20 bill.

