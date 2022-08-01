How to help flood victims in Kentucky

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Gabriel Pietrorazio
Gabriel Pietrorazio
Appalachians woke up to torrential rainfalls setting new records in eastern Kentucky and leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The downpour began on July 28 and within a matter of 48 hours, the eastern portion of the state received between 8 and 10.5 inches of rain.
An onslaught of severe storming brought on flash flooding that led to widespread landslides and mudslides, claiming the lives of at least 35 people thus far, according to local officials. As the death toll continues to rise, hundreds of people are reportedly still missing in the days after the historic flooding subsided.
On Friday, President Joe Biden declared an official disaster emergency, opening up federal funding for individuals in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday that 359 displaced survivors are being housed in 15 shelters and two campgrounds at state parks. Over 10,000 Kentuckian utility customers are still without any power as of Monday, poweroutage.us reported.
More rain is on the way with the National Weather Service projecting one to two inches in rainfall per hour from showers and storms, which may cause additional flash flooding. The weather monitoring agency has kept a flood watch in effect from 9 p.m. this evening until at least Tuesday morning for 33 counties throughout the state.
News of the Kentucky flooding has rippled across the world as local, state, federal and global organizations rush in to offer relief for those in need.
