WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing amid talks over inflation bill

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is scheduled to update journalists about the Biden administration’s agenda and latest events Friday during a news briefing.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 1:30 p.m. ET.

This briefing will happen as lawmakers work through negotiations over the Inflation Reduction Act, a $740 billion spending package that Senate Democrats say could lower the national deficit by $300 billion while investing in energy and Affordable Care Act subsidies.

At the same time, the nation’s public health infrastructure is struggling to catch up with a rapidly growing number of confirmed cases of monkeypox. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were nearly 5,000 cases nationwide. Public health experts say that number is likely an undercount and have asked the government to boost the nation’s monkeypox response with more money for tests, vaccines and treatment.