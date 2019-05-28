How to help tornado victims in Oklahoma, Ohio and other parts of the Midwest

More than 50 tornadoes ripped through Ohio and Indiana on Monday night, killing at least one person and injuring dozens more.

The heaviest damage centered around Dayton, Ohio, and its surrounding communities, where stormy weather ravaged buildings, disrupted water service and knocked out power for 5 million residents.

High winds uprooted trees and ripped roofs off buildings, leaving roads impassable and prompting local officials to use snowplows to scrape debris off a highway.

In Celina, Ohio, nearly 60 miles north of Dayton, authorities reported the death of 81-year-old Melvin Dale Hannah, who was killed when strong winds blew a car into his house.

The Ohio and Indiana storms were part of a larger line of twisters that touched down across eight states, and came just two days after another deadly tornado struck Oklahoma, which leveled a motel and killed two people at a mobile home park near Oklahoma City. Last week a spate of tornadoes ripped through Missouri, leaving a trail of destruction in its capital, Jefferson City.

Local authorities across the Midwest are still assessing the damage caused by these disasters, and residents in Oklahoma are readying for more severe weather — rain that could test levees and exacerbate flooding along the Arkansas River.

Here are a few ways you can support these communities.

Donate money

The American Red Cross has opened several shelters across multiple states in the Midwest and deployed more than 650 trained disaster workers to support tornado and flooding survivors in the region. Visit their website,call 1-800 RED CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a donation.

The Salvation Army has used its mobile feeding unit to support first responders and survivors in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has assisted in cleanup after the weekend’s storms.

A GoFundMe account set up by the city of El Reno in Oklahoma is helping residents who received the brunt of Saturday’s tornado.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief provides hot meals, damage assessments and child care, among other services, to disaster victims. It’s now working with communities affected by tornadoes and flooding across Oklahoma.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is a hunger-relief organization that is providing food and supplies to organizations working as first responders.

Donate supplies

The Foodbank in Dayton is working with first responders and emergency management officials to offer supplies to victims across Ohio’s Miami Valley. The organization is asking for bottled water donations and volunteers to sort food donations.

Dayton’s Community Blood Center is looking for blood donors, with Type 0-positive most urgently needed.

Volunteer

El Reno’s Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter has been accepting supply donations — including clothes, diapers and food — and is currently looking for volunteers.

United Way of Central Missouri is supporting storm and flooding victims in Missouri. The organization is looking for volunteers in Jefferson City to assist in disaster recovery, including cleaning up debris from last week’s tornado.