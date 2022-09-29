How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, killing at least one person and destroying homes and businesses.

Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its power grid earlier this week before rapidly picking up strength. When the storm reached Florida a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, its 150 mph winds fell just short of reaching Category 5 status.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news briefing on Wednesday that emergency teams were aware that not all had followed the evacuation order in high-risk zones.

“Some have called in, and those people are being logged and there will be a response,” DeSantis said. “But it’s likely going to take a little time for this storm to move forward so that it’s safe for the first responders to be able to do.”

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one death in Deltona, while Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Thursday morning that thousands of residents are stranded after roads and bridges became impassable.

Almost a quarter of all Floridian customers remain without power as of Thursday afternoon, accounting for more than 2.6 million users statewide.

President Joe Biden preemptively authorized an emergency declaration on Saturday through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, several days in advance of Ian’s arrival.

Having left its wake of destruction across Florida, the storm on Thursday was next churning northward toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.

Here are some of the organizations mobilizing on the ground, and how you can help

Hundreds of trained American Red Cross volunteers arrived in Florida from out of state ahead of the storm and are seeking donations for their ongoing efforts.

“For every single tropical storm, we have been mobilizing as if it’s going to be something huge, so we are ready and confident in our ability to get supplies out to people who need it,” said Evan Peterson, Georgia’s Red Cross regional communication manager, who was sheltering in Orlando.

Peterson said that an estimated 13,000 people spent Tuesday night sleeping in hundreds of Red Cross pre-evacuation shelters scattered across the state.

“We know that it’s going to take weeks, months, if not longer to recover, and the Red Cross is committed to helping people,” Peterson said. “We also know it’s going to be expensive, and you want to make sure that we can do what we can to help everybody.”

Caring for Others, an Atlanta-based nonprofit aimed at addressing poverty caused by natural disasters, is coordinating its “Caring Convoy” to transport relief supplies to Florida, even though Georgia may also need assistance in the coming days.

“This hurricane is going to not only affect Florida. It’s gonna also affect Georgia,” said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, founder and CEO.

Caring for Others is seeking donations and stockpiling supplies for the eventual road trip across state lines. Richmond-Shockley said they would determine how far the convoy of mostly volunteer trucks will travel after Ian’s landfall due to hazardous driving conditions.

Having some lead-time allowed Direct Relief, a nongovernmental organization that distributes medical supplies after natural disasters, ample opportunity to coordinate its strategy, according to CEO Thomas Tighe. Their efforts started last week with the Florida Association of Community Health Partners (FACHP), Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Florida VOAD.

Earlier this month, more than 100 shipments of medical materials made their way to local health centers. Direct Relief also pre-positioned 12 hurricane modules, which Tighe characterizes as “weatherproof pharmacies-to-go.” Each can treat up to 150 people for a variety of ailments over the course of three days.

Gianna Van Winkle, FACHP’s director of emergency management programs, said 75 percent of health centers across the state modified their operating status in preparation for Ian’s path of devastation.

These fortifications included laying down sandbags to prevent flooding and other precautions taken to preserve the physical integrity of locations that provide irreplaceable services to their communities. (As the storm moved through Port Charlotte on Wednesday, the emergency room at one hospital flooded and parts of the roof blew off in the wind.)

“Our health centers by design are located in medically underserved areas, serving vulnerable communities,” Van Winkle said. “When health centers remain open, that in and of itself reduces the pressure on the entire health care system, preventing people from going to the emergency room and other places that are already under immense pressure.”

To Tighe, it’s not so much the catastrophic event you have to worry about when it comes to health, but “the disruption to the status quo for health services that leave people, particularly with chronic conditions, in a vulnerable state.”

Those who are advanced in age, suffer from chronic conditions, or require electric power for life support equipment are at heightened risk during natural disasters. But Tighe says their medical planning “mitigates immediate risks.”

Donations to Direct Relief support the purchase of medications, equipment and supplies that address chronic gaps in health care, made all the more critical after Ian.

“I think we’ve seen now that when an emergency happens, there’s more need in the short-term, but it doesn’t level off to nothing. It can extend for weeks or months, depending on the severe effects,” Tighe said.

The widespread blackouts across the state are especially problematic for health care providers who need electricity to charge respirators and refrigerate medications, among other uses.

“We are definitely very concerned, given the extent of the power outages and the impacts that can have longer-term if people can’t get back on the grid,” said Dr. Julie Varughese, chief program officer at Americares, which provides surge medical support in areas affected by disaster or conflict.

Varughese said a response team is getting ready to go Friday morning to meet with their partnership of 148 local clinics and community health centers in Florida. Americares is asking for donations, some of which will go to funding their network of partner clinics and centers.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been in this situation before,” Varughese said, “and we know people are going to need help — not just now, not the day or week after the storm, but it could be months or even years as people rebuild.”

How to avoid charity scams

Determine whether the organization, nonprofit or group has a proven track record of delivering aid to those in need.

Identify local initiatives and efforts that are based within the areas most affected by the natural disaster.

Beware of phone calls and emails soliciting donations.

Avoid unfamiliar agencies and websites. There is a history of scammers creating websites that look like donation pages after a major tragedy, but in reality were scams.

This story is developing and will be updated.