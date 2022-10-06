Housing, food, electricity still in short supply for many after Hurricane Ian

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Leave your feedback
More than a week after Hurricane Ian's landfall, search efforts for the missing or dead are still ongoing in some of the hardest hit communities in southwestern Florida. Chessa Latifi is a senior program advisor with Project Hope, a nonprofit that provides relief during disasters and health crises. She joined William Brangham to discuss the recovery.
Watch the Full Episode
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: