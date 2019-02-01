What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

ICE doesn’t hold partners accountable for care of detained migrants, report says

PHOENIX — A government report has found that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn’t always properly hold accountable contractors who care for detained immigrants.

The report by the Office of the Inspector General dated Tuesday found ICE doesn’t use resources it has to hold contractors accountable when they fail to meet standards, like imposing financial penalties.

ICE paid over $3 billion over the last three years to contractors in about half of the facilities it uses to detain immigrants.

There have been reports of poor medical care and dangerous conditions at ICE facilities for years. At the Adelanto Processing Center in California, another OIG inspection found many detainees had nooses hanging in their cells.

ICE said it’s making changes, like including plans in all contracts to ensure contractors meet standards.

