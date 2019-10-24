What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former President Jimmy Carter shown at the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. File photo by Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Associated Press

Jimmy Carter released from hospital after fall

Nation

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement that the former president had been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter, 95, fell Monday evening at his home. Congileo had said in a statement earlier that his fracture was minor, and he was in good spirits at the hospital and looking forward to recovering at home.

It was the third time Carter fell in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old wife Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

Associated Press

