John Conyers, longest serving African American in Congress, dies at the age of 90

Former Rep. John Conyers Jr., a Democrat of Michigan and the longest serving African American in Congress, died at the age of 90 on Sunday. His son, John Conyers III, told NewsHour his father passed away in his sleep.

Rep. Conyers represented the Detroit area for more than five decades before resigning in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“This is part of the cycle of life,” John Conyers III said.

BREAKING: Former Representative John Conyers Jr. of Michigan has died at 90. I just spoke with his son, John Conyers III who told me his father passed away in his sleep. Rep. Conyers represented the Detroit area for more than five decades before resigning in 2017. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 27, 2019

Conyers was long known as the “dean” of the House. He was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus and fought for years to get Martin King Jr. honored with a national holiday.

He resigned in 2017 under intense pressure amid allegations that he sexually harassed former employees. Though, he denied that he had harassed former employees.