What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Yamiche Alcindor
By —

Yamiche Alcindor

John Conyers, longest serving African American in Congress, dies at the age of 90

Nation

Former Rep. John Conyers Jr., a Democrat of Michigan and the longest serving African American in Congress, died at the age of 90 on Sunday. His son, John Conyers III, told NewsHour his father passed away in his sleep.

Rep. Conyers represented the Detroit area for more than five decades before resigning in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“This is part of the cycle of life,” John Conyers III said.

Conyers was long known as the “dean” of the House. He was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus and fought for years to get Martin King Jr. honored with a national holiday.

He resigned in 2017 under intense pressure amid allegations that he sexually harassed former employees. Though, he denied that he had harassed former employees.

Yamiche Alcindor
By —

Yamiche Alcindor

Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, a role she began in January 2018. She often tells stories about the intersection of race and politics as well as fatal police encounters.

@yamiche

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 24 More schools are teaching kids how to cope with emotions. Which programs actually work?

  2. Read Oct 27 To die well, we must talk about death before the end of life

  3. Watch Oct 25 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s judicial picks, Bill Taylor’s testimony

  4. Watch Oct 27 What al-Baghdadi’s death means for Islamic State leadership

  5. Watch Oct 27 How will the success of the U.S. raid impact Middle East relations?

The Latest