Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on April 19, 2018. Photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters
Judge sets March sentencing for Paul Manafort

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort has a new sentencing date.

A federal judge Monday set a March 13 sentencing for the former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on two felony charges stemming from witness tampering and crimes related to his Ukrainian political work.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled the hearing as she weighs whether Manafort breached a plea agreement by lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators. Manafort has denied intentionally making false statements. The two sides spent hours Monday in a sealed hearing arguing over that point.

Manafort faces up to five years in prison on each charge.

He faces the possibility of a decade in prison in a separate federal case in Virginia where he was convicted of filing false tax returns, concealing foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

