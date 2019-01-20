It's up to Attorney General William Barr to decide how to handle Robert Mueller's report. But the attorney general is bound by federal laws that limit how certain material from federal investigations can be shared.
By Daniel Bush
On Friday, many lawmakers voiced -- to varying degrees -- a need for transparency.
By Joshua Barajas, Vika Aronson
There are early indications that the Mueller report does not recommend any further indictments beyond those brought during the nearly two-year investigation. If true, does that mean President Trump is cleared of wrongdoing? Judy Woodruff talks to former federal prosecutor…
Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to analyze the impact of the Mueller report, with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, participating by phone.
Although the Mueller report has been delivered to the attorney general, the public still knows little of what is contained within it. In addition, numerous other investigations sparked by Mueller’s work are ongoing. Judy Woodruff asks NPR’s Carrie Johnson about…
By Eric Tucker, Associated Press
Mueller notified Attorney General William Barr on Friday that he had concluded his probe of Russian election interference and any possible coordination with Donald Trump's campaign.
By Gretchen Frazee
Federal regulations require that the special counsel deliver a confidential report to the attorney general, who then decides whether to make it public.
William Barr, who will decide how to disclose the report to the public, wrote in a letter dated March 22 that Mueller submitted his final Russia report Friday to the Justice Department.
