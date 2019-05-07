What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The Virginia State Capitol, the seat of state government of the Commonwealth of Virginia, is pictured in Richmond, Virginia, on February 8, 2019. Photo by Jay Paul/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Judge strikes down physicians-only abortion law in Virginia

Nation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down a Virginia law that says only physicians can perform first-trimester abortions.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson issued his ruling Monday. His opinion could increase access to abortions in the state by allowing more medical providers to perform the procedure.

Hudson wrote that the law “is unnecessary and provides minimal medical benefits with respect to first trimester abortions.” He added that such regulations present an undue burden to women seeking an abortion.

The lawsuit challenging that law and others was filed by a medical center and reproductive rights groups.

A trial over other state abortion laws is still scheduled for May 20. Those laws include a requirement for ultrasounds and a 24-hour delay for an abortion in some circumstances.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 03 Column: How teachers can support students during Ramadan

  2. Watch May 06 Humans pushing 1 million species to brink of extinction, says UN report

  3. Read May 06 WATCH LIVE: FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before Senate subcommittee

  4. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  5. Read May 06 Does the baby have red hair? Here’s what we know about the royal family’s newest member

Why abortion opponents support Trump’s Title X rule change

Politics Feb 25

The Latest