Why abortion opponents support Trump’s Title X rule change

The rule change involves Title X, the federal program providing birth control and reproductive health care to an estimated four million low-income women.

The new rule says any group receiving Title X money has to be physically and financially separate from any group that provides or refers women for abortions. Currently, those funds can't be used to provide abortions, but they can go to organizations that offer the procedure.

Critics contend this rule would essentially zero out groups like Planned Parenthood. The administration and conservative groups counter that they simply want to support centers that put greater emphasis on natural family planning and abstinence counseling.

Doreen Denny is senior director of government relations for Concerned Women of America.

