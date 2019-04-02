What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Man suspected of killing Nipsey Hussle arrested

Authorities say the man suspected of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle has been arrested.

Los Angeles police officer Jeffrey Lee says 29-year-old Eric Holder was captured Tuesday in Bellflower, a Los Angeles-area city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was gunned down two days earlier.

Police say they believe Holder killed Hussle and shot and injured two other men outside Hussle’s clothing store in South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, then climbed into a waiting car with a woman and fled.

Police had been circulating Holder’s name and photo with hopes that the public could help find him.

Police say the 33-year-old Hussle and Holder were acquaintances who got into a personal dispute that led to Holder returning with a gun and killing the rapper.

