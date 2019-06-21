What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A street view outside the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood St. Louis Region, Missouri's sole abortion clinic, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. May 28, 2019. Photo by Lawrence Bryant/Reuters
Missouri denies license for state’s only abortion clinic

Nation

Missouri’s health department has declined to renew a license to perform abortions for the state’s lone clinic, but the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate can continue to perform the procedure for now.

The state notified the clinic of its decision Friday morning before a court hearing. St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer says a preliminary injunction he previously issued to allow the clinic to continue perform abortions remains in place for now.

He says he will issue a written order outlining next steps.

Health department officials have cited concerns at the clinic, including that three “failed abortions” required additional surgeries, and another led to life-threatening complications.

Clinic leaders say the license fight is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure.

